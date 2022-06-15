Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Short Interest Update

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,730,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 77,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.74%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

