Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66. 2,280,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 28,306,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

