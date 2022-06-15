Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $38.87. Approximately 1,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 76,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.54.
In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $243,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.
Anterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEX)
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anterix (ATEX)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.