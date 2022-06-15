Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $38.87. Approximately 1,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 76,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $243,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Stonehill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 560,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,924,000 after acquiring an additional 208,373 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 13,957.1% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anterix by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74,613 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anterix by 134.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 38,748 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

