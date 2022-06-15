Anthony L. Arnerich Purchases 5,000 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) Director Anthony L. Arnerich acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $14,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,892.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.73%. Vapotherm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott General Partners LLC increased its position in Vapotherm by 45.0% during the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 2,557,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 793,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vapotherm by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,754,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,341,000 after purchasing an additional 66,538 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its position in Vapotherm by 180.1% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,350 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its position in Vapotherm by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Vapotherm by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 50,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

VAPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

