Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.98.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $251.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.46 and a 200-day moving average of $292.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.94. AON has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

