Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.97. 898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

