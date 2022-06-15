Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Gap Down to $11.09

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $10.81. Apollo Investment shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 2,910 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $684.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $54.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Apollo Investment by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Investment by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Apollo Investment by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Apollo Investment by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

