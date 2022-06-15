Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $185.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an average rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $132.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

