Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $98.00

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.00 and last traded at $98.20, with a volume of 649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

The firm has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average of $131.34.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

