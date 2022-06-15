Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.89.

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. Aptiv has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

