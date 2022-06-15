Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 72,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,184,658 shares.The stock last traded at $13.44 and had previously closed at $13.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 41.41, a current ratio of 41.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

