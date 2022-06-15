ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at CIBC

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AETUF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.19. 97,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,692. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.26. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

