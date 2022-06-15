Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.35

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.35 and last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Arcadis alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.5427 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Europe & Middle East, The Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL. It offers architectural based design consultancy services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.