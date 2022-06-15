ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.38.

ARCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ArcBest by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $453,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.49.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

