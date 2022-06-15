Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Up 8.5%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 47,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,105,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.90 and a current ratio of 20.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

