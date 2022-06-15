Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded to Outperform at Bradesco Corretora

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 50.06%. The company had revenue of $787.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 274,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 7.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 138,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

