Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARDX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.24.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.86.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 177.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $67,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $47,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,330.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,997 shares of company stock valued at $149,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

