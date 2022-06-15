Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Short Interest Up 42.7% in May

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the May 15th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 8,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. Ares Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 267,144 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 1.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 447,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,679,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 162.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,922,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 1,190,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,232,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

