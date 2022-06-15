Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.94

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 905900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.29.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.20. The stock has a market cap of C$316.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79.
In related news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.
Argonaut Gold Company Profile (TSE:AR)
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
