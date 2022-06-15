Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.94

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 905900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.20. The stock has a market cap of C$316.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$134.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

