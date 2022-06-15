Ariel Emanuel Sells 66,000 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.40, for a total transaction of 1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 32,946,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total transaction of 1,878,896.25.

On Thursday, May 5th, Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total value of 7,690,824.18.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,979.98 and a beta of 1.04. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 17.42 and a 1 year high of 35.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. The firm had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073,190 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $119,510,000. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $85,519,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,676,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,490,000 after buying an additional 1,122,486 shares during the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 34.00.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

