Ariel Emanuel Sells 92,785 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total transaction of 1,878,896.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,446,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately 29,296,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Ariel Emanuel sold 66,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.40, for a total transaction of 1,412,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total value of 7,690,824.18.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 19.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 27.86. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 17.42 and a 12 month high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,979.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 34.00.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

