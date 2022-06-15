Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 20,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,913,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 13th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $2,154,800.00.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $5,132,400.00.
Shares of ANET stock opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.76. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.08.
Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
