Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 20,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,913,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $2,154,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $5,132,400.00.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.76. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.08.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

