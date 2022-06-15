Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.2 days.

ARLUF stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. Aristocrat Leisure has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $37.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARLUF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aristocrat Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aristocrat Leisure in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as free-to-play mobile games.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.