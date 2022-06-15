Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE ATZ traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$34.24. 22,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$32.13 and a 1 year high of C$60.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.76.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

