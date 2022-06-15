Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 165,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 125,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Arizona Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

