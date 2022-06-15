Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AWI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.80. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 534.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,148,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 165.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 81,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 134.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 33,178 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.