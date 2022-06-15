Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Up 8.1%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. 3,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 369,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

