Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Up 8.1%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. 3,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 369,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
