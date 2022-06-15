Artemis Resources (LON:ARV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.68

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02), with a volume of 269063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £23.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38.

In other news, insider Alastair Clayton bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($30,343.49). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,000 in the last three months.

Artemis Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, nickel, zinc, PGE, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Paterson Central project covering an area of approximately 605 square kilometers located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

