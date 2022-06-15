Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.21.

ARESF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0387 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

