Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

APAM stock opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $54.35.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 29,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,461,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 546,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after buying an additional 75,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

