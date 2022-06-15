Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.45. Approximately 3,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 473,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Get Arvinas alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.61.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.