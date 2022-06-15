Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,136 ($50.20) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AHT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($80.71) to GBX 5,940 ($72.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 4,950 ($60.08) to GBX 4,625 ($56.14) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,050 ($61.29) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.89) to GBX 6,100 ($74.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,350.11 ($64.94).

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 3,736 ($45.35) on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,551 ($43.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,572 ($79.77). The company has a market capitalization of £16.54 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,165.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,979.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

