Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT Lowered to GBX 5,650

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 5,940 ($72.10) to GBX 5,650 ($68.58) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASHTY. Peel Hunt raised Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.82) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.90) to GBX 4,136 ($50.20) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($56.14) to GBX 4,825 ($58.56) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.89) to GBX 6,100 ($74.04) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,342.20.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded down $9.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.50. 27,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,251. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $175.57 and a twelve month high of $349.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.26.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

