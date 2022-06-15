ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 668,200 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the May 15th total of 468,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,227.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASCCF opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. ASICS has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97.

ASICS Company Profile

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers sports shoes, apparel, and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through 989 retail stores, as well as through online.

