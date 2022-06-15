ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the May 15th total of 355,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,686.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVF opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

