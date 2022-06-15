ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the May 15th total of 355,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,686.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVF opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.
About ASM Pacific Technology (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASM Pacific Technology (ASMVF)
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.