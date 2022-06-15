ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 41.2% in May

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.9495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

