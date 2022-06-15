ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 12-Month Low at $490.49

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $490.49 and last traded at $499.05, with a volume of 6888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $521.53.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $813.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $568.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $654.88.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $1,577,216,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 90,201.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 322,920 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 40.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $143,671,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

