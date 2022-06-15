ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 1,850 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.45) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ASC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.20) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($34.59) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,615 ($19.60) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,008.08 ($36.51).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 1,122 ($13.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,441.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,833.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 1,110 ($13.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,242.75 ($63.63).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

