ASOS (LON:ASC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,241.00

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,241 ($15.06) and last traded at GBX 1,243.62 ($15.09), with a volume of 55699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,299 ($15.77).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,440 ($29.62) price objective on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.20) price objective on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($46.73) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.84) price objective on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($66.76) to GBX 4,100 ($49.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,008.08 ($36.51).

Get ASOS alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,441.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,833.52.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.