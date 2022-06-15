ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,078.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASOMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.05) to GBX 2,300 ($27.92) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($66.76) to GBX 4,100 ($49.76) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.05) to GBX 2,900 ($35.20) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($46.73) to GBX 2,900 ($35.20) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,125 ($25.79) to GBX 1,615 ($19.60) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29. ASOS has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $72.16.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

