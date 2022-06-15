Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Loop Capital from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.83.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $184.31 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $210.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,560,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

