ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the May 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASAZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

ASAZY opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

