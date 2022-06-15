Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Assertio alerts:

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $125.40 million, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.52.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Assertio will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,407. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $105,357.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at $496,664.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,552 shares of company stock worth $318,539 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.