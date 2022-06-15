Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.96

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.96 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 68.75 ($0.83). Assura shares last traded at GBX 66.40 ($0.81), with a volume of 8,585,162 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.97) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 79 ($0.96) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.97) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.03) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assura currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 79.83 ($0.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £497 ($603.23). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,138 shares of company stock worth $79,658.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

