Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $572.80

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 572.80 ($6.95) and last traded at GBX 576 ($6.99), with a volume of 51693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 611.80 ($7.43).

Several analysts recently weighed in on AML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,700 ($20.63) to GBX 1,430 ($17.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,800 ($21.85) to GBX 1,300 ($15.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,107.50 ($25.58).

The stock has a market cap of £613.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 754.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,017.06.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

