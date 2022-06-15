ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. ASX has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $69.61.
ASX Company Profile (Get Rating)
