ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. ASX has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $69.61.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, technical and information services, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

