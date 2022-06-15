ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.89 and last traded at $26.93. 4,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 17,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF by 3,717.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 65,048 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,000.

