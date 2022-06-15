Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 1,049,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on ATHOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS ATHOF opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

