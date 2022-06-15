Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Up 46.0% in May

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ATCMF opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Atico Mining has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

