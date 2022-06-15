Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Up 46.0% in May

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ATCMF opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Atico Mining has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.
Atico Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
