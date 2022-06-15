Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Update

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the May 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Atlassian stock opened at $167.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 1.09. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after buying an additional 725,599 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,152,000 after purchasing an additional 346,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,003,000 after purchasing an additional 102,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $434,144,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.